Galaxy Z Flip 3 pricing leaks add some last-minute confusion

Samsung’s next foldable phones are getting a lot of attention, not just because of their upgraded features. In fact, the rumor that probably made the devices even more interesting is related to their price tags. According to a few tips, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be cheaper than their predecessors. That might still be the case, but if these recent tidbits are on the mark, the Galaxy Z Flip 3’s price might not be as simple as the sub-$1,000 earlier anticipated.

Of course, all of these are based on unofficial sources, so one shouldn’t really put all their hopes and dreams into them. Then again, it’s hard not to get excited over rumors that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 would be 20% cheaper than last year’s model. Given those figures, it was estimated that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 could even go below $1,000.

That sounded too good to be true, however, and it probably was. A new tip from @FrontTron gives a slightly more realistic but also disappointing figure. According to the source, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will cost $1,249, just $100 lower than the Galaxy Z Flip 5G.

Z Flip 3 5G 8/256 $1249 I hear…. 🧂 — Tron ❂ #SamsungUnpacked (@FrontTron) July 4, 2021

A report from The Korea Herald, however, also complicates things a bit. The news site says that Samsung will debut not two but three foldable phones, including a Galaxy Z Flip 3 Lite. That lite model has been rumored before but was also believed to have been canceled already. Its reappearance a month before the next Unpacked 2021 definitely makes things even more uncertain.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 Lite could be the sub-$1,000 foldable that Samsung has long been believed or hoped to be making. The report, however, could also be based on outdated information that is no longer true at this point. Either way, we’ll know the answers to those and, more importantly, the actual prices on August 11.