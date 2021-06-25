Galaxy Z Flip 3 FCC filing reveals surprising Samsung Pay feature

When rumored devices pass through the FCC, it is often a sign that their arrival in the US market is nigh. Of course, that only confirms the earlier launch dates rumored for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 as they make their way through the certification process. While the former got some of its features confirmed, the filing for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 reveals one feature that is both unexpected yet surprising at the same time.

It is, of course, expected that the phone would support Samsung Pay as almost all high-end Samsung phones do. What is surprising in PhoneArena’s discovery is that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 still supports MST technology. This is the feature that gives Samsung Pay an edge over other mobile payment solutions since it can work on traditional mag strip terminals as well as NFC.

Despite that advantage, Samsung is believed to be focusing on NFC moving forward. In fact, the Galaxy S21 doesn’t support MST even as it has Samsung Pay. That makes finding the tech in the Galaxy Z Flip 3 a pleasant surprise.

The FCC filing also confirms the 5G bands the phone will support, which includes Verizon’s mmWave. It supports 9W reverse wireless charging, just like what was noted for the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Curiously, there is no mention of UWB so the smaller foldable phone might be skipping that wireless tech.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is expected to bring a larger external cover display and dual cameras on its back. Although it seems to be getting less attention from leaks and reports, the Galaxy Z Flip 3’s rumored sub-$1,000 price tag could actually make it the foldable that more people will gravitate to, simply because it’s the one they will be able to afford.