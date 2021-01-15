Galaxy Watch Active 2 update serves up SmartThings Find, new health features

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 is getting a big update today, as Samsung is pushing SmartThings Find functionality to the watch. First revealed last year, SmartThings Find uses ultra-wideband and Bluetooth Low Energy to locate lost devices that may not be able to connect to the internet. With SmartThings Find rolling out to the Galaxy Watch Active 2 today, we might see it roll out to the company’s other wearables before long too.

As detailed by the folks at SamMobile, though, this SmartThings Find integration is just one (admittedly major) part of a larger update for the Galaxy Watch Active 2. SamMobile shared patch notes for the update that’s being sent out today, and it seems we can expect a number of new health-related features in this update.

For instance, there’s now a group walking challenge feature that users can participate in with their friends, while Samsung says that the Watch will now provide additional insight for sleep scores. Those who use the auto workout recognition feature will find that there’s now less time before certain workouts are recognized, specifically running, rowing machine, and elliptical workouts.

Samsung is also including the ever-important Hand Wash app with this update, which of course helps keep your hand washing routine up to snuff. While scientists and doctors made a big deal about proper hand washing technique at the start of the pandemic, that is still as important as ever, so if you’ve been slacking as pandemic fatigue sets in, this app can help keep you on the straight and narrow.

Add to that the usual bug fixes and stability updates and we do indeed have a Galaxy Watch Active 2 update on our hands. Owners should look for it to hit their devices shortly, and we’ll keep our ears peeled for word of SmartThings Find spreading to other platforms.