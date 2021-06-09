Galaxy Watch 4 charger might not be included in the box

Although Samsung’s smartwatches have always been popular in their own right, the Galaxy Watch 4 has become even more anticipated since Google I/O 2021 last month. It was there that the collaboration between the two companies was officially announced which would lead to the two’s wearable platforms eventually becoming one. That the Galaxy Watch 4 will run Wear OS could already be enough reason to get excited but some bits of news might leave some a bit disappointed in what Samsung might be cutting out in return.

Other than running Wear OS, a lot of the details about the Galaxy Watch 4 and a potential Galaxy Watch Active 4 are still absent at this point. Whether the smartwatches will use a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear chip or a Samsung Exynos processor is also unknown but some details are now popping up, particularly about their batteries and charging. Depending on how you view it, it might end up disappointing or even downright inconvenient.

91mobiles has discovered certifications for SM-R865F and SM-R860 smartwatches that list them as having 247mAh batteries. This is only slightly larger than the Galaxy Watch 3’s 240mAh pack, which means there is barely any improvement on that front. That said, the switch from Tizen to Wear OS could bring some improvements in battery efficiency to make a larger battery unnecessary.

That might not sound so bud but MyFixGuide’s discovery might. Listing for what is presumed to be two Galaxy Watch 4 and two Galaxy Watch Active 4 wearables indicates that they won’t be coming with chargers inside the box. That move would be in line with Samsung’s removal of chargers from the Galaxy S21’s boxes but is a very different situation with smartwatches.

Unlike smartphones, smartwatch chargers aren’t exactly compatible with each other. Unless Samsung is introducing a new method of charging the Galaxy Watch 4, buyers might be forced to also make a separate charger purchase, which is good news for Samsung but not for consumers.