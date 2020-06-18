Galaxy Watch 3 design confirmed in SAR certification

June is half over and, if the rumors are correct, we are just a few weeks away from the first round of Samsung’s new device announcements. It won’t be the big splash that’s reserved for August’s Unpacked but those more interested in wearables will also get their treats first. The Galaxy Watch 3 has pretty much been leaked to death but now we’re getting visual confirmation of what those leaked features will look like and it has one small surprise for those interested in getting their wrists on one.

It is already expected that the Galaxy Watch 3 will come in two models differing in sizes. Four if you consider that each of the two will have Bluetooth and LTE variants. What few of us expected, however, was that they’d also differ a bit in the design.

Based on photos taken for the smartwatches’ SAR filing, the two will have slightly different bezels. The SM-R850, which could be the larger 45mm variant, has a smooth rotating bezel, not unlike the first Galaxy Watch. Somewhat ironically, the SM-R840, which could be the smaller 41mm model, has a toothed bezel more like the older Gear S3 generation.

In almost all other features other than the size and bezel design, the two Galaxy Watch 3 models are expected to be exactly similar. That includes not just the 1GB RAM and 8GB storage but also the ECG and Blood Pressure monitors that first debuted on the Galaxy Watch Active 2 last year.

The two Galaxy Watch 3 wearables are expected to be available in stainless steel and titanium bodies, making a total of eight possible combinations. Unless, of course, Samsung reserves one style for a specific model only. All will be revealed in July if everything goes according to rumored schedules.