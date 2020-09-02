Galaxy Tab S7 pre-order details finally available

It’s definitely Samsung’s day today but it isn’t just because it finally announced the Galaxy Z Fold 2. Although they were already revealed last month, it’s only now that Samsung is making public the details for its Galaxy Tab S7 slates. They are, unsurprisingly, one of the most expensive Android tablets you’ll see in the market, especially when you consider that it practically needs the keyboard case, which is also probably why you’ll want to take advantage of the pre-order deal it has to offer.

The Galaxy Tab S7 was already revealed to start at $649.99 while it’s larger Galaxy Tab S7+ sibling would go for $849.99 right off the bat. That was pretty much all that we knew, though, and that only applied for the Wi-Fi models. Now Samsung, AT&T, and Verizon are filling in the missing pieces ahead of the start of the pre-order period.

If you’re vying for the 5G versions of these tablets, you’ll have to tack on an additional $200, ending up with $849.99 for the Galaxy Tab S7 5G and $1,049.99 for the Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G. Curiously, AT&T seems to only carry the Galaxy Tab S7 5G while Verizon carries both, both of which are also compatible with the carrier’s Ultra Wideband (UW) 5G network. Neither of the two carries Wi-Fi only models, unsurprisingly.

While those prices thankfully include the S Pen already, they don’t include the new keyboard cover which costs an additional $200 or $230 for the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+, respectively. Granted, it isn’t as critical as having an S Pen out of the box but it does complete the image of a productivity powerhouse that Samsung was trying to sell.

Fortunately, those pre-ordering the tables starting tomorrow, September 2, will be able to get that keyboard at half the price. Both Samsung and carriers also have financing options to help soften the blow. The Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ will officially go on sale on September 18.