Galaxy Tab S6 Lite specs and images leaked completely

Samsung doesn’t make a big fuss about its tablets outside of the Galaxy Tab S family but there are times when even those don’t get enough attention. The Galaxy Tab S5e, for example, wasn’t advertised as much despite the “S” in its name. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite might have the same fate as it is expected to be a mid-range offering. Fortunately, the leaks do more than enough to sate our curiosity until the somewhat silent press release comes out.

Some of the specs of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite have already been leaked before, in particular its Exynos 9611 processor. This octa-core processor powers phones like the Galaxy A51 and the most recent Galaxy Xcover Pro and its Qualcomm equivalent is the Snapdragon 710 or later. In comparison, the Galaxy Tab S6 from last year ran on the Snapdragon 855.

WinFuture now completes the puzzle with the rest of the specs, including a 10.4-inch LCD, not LED, screen with an odd 2000×1200 resolution. RAM will be at a low 4 GB and storage at a modest 64 GB, though there may be models with 128 GB instead. As far as cameras go, the 5 megapixel front camera and 8 megapixel back camera won’t be anything to write home about.

That does mean that the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite’s design and performance will definitely not be spectacular but that isn’t the point at all. Rather than butting heads with the iPad Pros, this will be its affordable rival, bringing the power of Android 10 and the S Pen to more people.

All that’s really left now is for Samsung’s announcement, which won’t be as grand as any of its high-profile devices. If last year’s Galaxy Tab S5e is any indicator, we could just be weeks away from that.