Galaxy S22 Ultra shows off its cameras in leaked ad

Throughout the year, we’ve seen the Galaxy S22 Ultra at the center of several leaks. Most of these leaks showed off third-party renders or even dummy devices that could represent the finished product, but so far, we haven’t seen the Galaxy S22 Ultra in the flesh. That all changes today with a leaked promotional poster that shows us the back of the Galaxy S22 Ultra and what appears to be the S22 Plus.

Image: SlashGear

Everybody gets an S Pen

The leaked poster comes from Let’s Go Digital, which has been the source of several Galaxy S22 Ultra leaks up to this point. Let’s Go Digital obtained the poster from an unnamed source, with the website saying that while it can’t elaborate further on where the poster came from, it can confirm that it is an official marketing image.

Assuming this poster is indeed official and therefore accurate, it confirms several big things about the S22 Ultra. First and foremost, it seems to confirm that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will come with an S Pen as a standard in-box accessory. Even though the poster doesn’t show us the S Pen housing on the bottom of the phone, Let’s Go Digital claims it’s there, and the fact that the S Pen is depicted on marketing for the S22 Ultra suggests it is as well.

The big question is what will happen to the Galaxy Note if the S Pen becomes a standard feature for high-end Galaxy S devices. While previous Galaxy S phones have supported the S Pen, they haven’t come packed with it, leaving room for the Galaxy Note. Now that it may come as an in-box accessory for the Galaxy S22 Ultra, will we see the Galaxy Note get squeezed out of its own niche?

Much ado about cameras

Another interesting thing this poster reveals is the rear camera array of the S22 Ultra and the S22 Plus. Renders and dummy devices initially showed that the S22 Ultra had a raised camera housing, but we’re not seeing that in this poster. Instead, there’s no camera array bump of any significance – while it seems that the individual camera lenses slightly protrude from the phone’s body, it isn’t exactly pronounced.

This appears to be true whether we’re talking about the S22 Ultra or the S22 Plus. Rumor has it that the S22 Plus, along with the standard Galaxy S22, will sport a triple-camera setup comprised of a 50MP wide-angle main lens, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 12MP zoom camera – fairly standard stuff for flagship phones. The S22 Ultra, on the other hand, will have a 108MP primary camera grouped with a 12MP ultra-wide camera and two 10MP cameras to handle optical zoom.

While this certainly looks like a poster that Samsung would make, it’s important to treat this as a rumor until we have confirmation from the company. Let’s Go Digital has a good track record with leaks and reports, but the phones on this poster may not be the phones that are ultimately revealed in a few months. We’ll find out soon enough, as Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the rest of the phones in the Galaxy S22 lineup in February.