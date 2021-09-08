Galaxy S22 Exynos 2200 US availability might be limited to one carrier

There is plenty of positive pre-release talk about the Exynos 2200, especially its performance, but that might all be for naught when launch day arrives. That’s because the availability of devices using this much-awaited AMD-powered mobile chipset could be severely limited to the point of being absent even in Samsung’s hometown. That said, there are some markets and key players that seem to be negotiating with Samsung on the matter, and the US might eventually see an Exynos variant of the Galaxy S22, at least from a single network operator.

The Exynos 2200 is expected to help Samsung compete better with Apple’s A and M Silicon, but its actual performance still remains to be seen on an actual device. Benchmarks show significant improvement over last year’s Apple A14 Bionic, but the upcoming Apple A15 threatens to douse that excitement. Either way, Samsung is believed to put the Exynos 2200 in phones, tablets, and laptops, though its availability in the first two classes of devices is still in question.

There has already been word that Galaxy S22 models using an Exynos 2200 processor will be hard to come by, and @FrontTron now lays out the distribution of those variants. Most of the markets around the world will be getting Snapdragon 898 variants, except Europe and Africa, which will have 100% Exynos 2200 models. Even South Korea isn’t getting Samsung’s own processors, which will probably spark some controversy.

That said, there are apparently ongoing negotiations to change some of that. In the US, Verizon is reportedly requesting Exynos 2200 models, as is China Telecom. Whether those negotiations succeed is, of course, uncertain, but the tipster suggests it is most likely to happen.

Final decision has NOT been made as of now, but the current decision is as follows:

1. Europe: 100% Exynos 2200

2. North America regions: 100% Snapdragon 898, but Verizon is requesting to equip Exynos 2200 so Samsung is negociating

(1/4) Source: https://t.co/Pe55bDDfcy — Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) September 5, 2021

Samsung fans will probably wish the company would go all-out on its Exynos chips, especially considering it would have AMD mRDNA graphics tech inside. Unfortunately, it appears that Exynos 2200 production has so far been disappointingly low, forcing the company to reduce its Exynos-powered devices in favor of rival Qualcomm.