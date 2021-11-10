Galaxy S22 and S22+ might use the same front camera again

Although they are expected to be noticeably smaller, the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus or Pro are rumored to retain a few things, particularly in the way they look. The maybe a downgrade when it comes to the battery, but most of the internals are expected to be upgraded. There is, however, one new detail that may disappoint some, if these two models will really come with a front-facing camera sensor that has been around since the Galaxy S10 in 2019.

With today’s extensive use of video calling, whether for work or socialization, many smartphone makers have put a big emphasis on improving their selfie cameras. Many have put bigger sensors on the foreheads of their flagships or at least boast about improved algorithms and software. In contrast, it seems that Samsung is neglecting that facet of its smartphones, focusing on the main cameras on the rear side.

According to GalaxyClub’s latest information, the Galaxy S22 and S22+ will have a 10MP front-facing camera. That’s in contrast to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which has been rumored to blow up that camera with a 40MP sensor, just like the other Ultra models before it. Still, that 10MP figure has been around for four years now on all of Samsung’s base flagship models.

That might be an oversimplification of matters, though, since even cameras with the same megapixel count can have different specs and performance. Factors like lens aperture, autofocus technology, and pixel size can make or break a camera’s performance. Not to mention improvements in computational photography, algorithms, and other image processing details.

That said, things might not be looking good for the Galaxy S22 on that front either. Samsung has been using the exact same front camera for the past two generations, starting with the Galaxy S20 last year. Given how it might be trying to cut down on unnecessary costs of new components, it might be motivated to keep the same hardware for next year’s flagship as well.