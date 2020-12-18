Galaxy S21+ leaked hands-on video pits cameras against iPhone 12 Pro Max

By this point, it seems that pretty much everything about the Galaxy S21+ has been revealed through leaks. Indeed, the leaks have left little to the imagination, and today that’s doubly true, as a new hands-on video purportedly featuring the Galaxy S21+ has surfaced. The video is a short one, clocking in at just under five minutes long, but we do get a pretty good idea of what the Galaxy S21+ looks like and what it’s capable of.

This Galaxy S21+ hands-on comes to us from Random Stuff 2 on YouTube. Our host doesn’t tell us how he got his hands on this phone, but he’s very clear from the start that this is not necessarily a review since software and features are expected to change ahead of launch. In any case, the video starts off by showing us the front of the phone, with its flat front panel that’s almost devoid of bezels and its in-display fingerprint reader.

Random Stuff 2’s hands-on spends quite a bit of time talking about the triple camera array, which includes a 64 megapixel main camera. The video also features a number of test photos that compare the Galaxy S21+ to the iPhone 12 Pro Max, and it seems that the Galaxy S21+ can indeed hold its own against Apple’s latest device.

We’re also given a rundown of some of the phone’s specifications: 8GB of RAM, 128GB/256GB of storage (depending on model), Android 11 out of the box, 5G, and a Snapdragon 888 processor. Random Stuff 2 is very positive about the Galaxy S21+’s battery life, and we even get to see some games running on the device. All in all, we’re told that the Galaxy S21+ could be the best handset of the next year, though of course that’s a tough call to make from here at the end of 2020.

It shouldn’t be much longer before we see Samsung get up on stage to reveal the Galaxy S21+ and the other phones in the S21 lineup. Samsung is widely expected to reveal and launch the phones in January, quite possibly making them the very first 2021 flagships out of the gate. We’ll let you know when more is revealed, so stay tuned for that.