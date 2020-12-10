Galaxy S21 leak drops a release day bombshell

There have been a lot of leaks concerning the Galaxy S21 already, but today, a whopper of one is possibly revealing the phone’s global launch date. We’ve been expecting Samsung to reveal the phone sometime in January, and this new leak corroborates those earlier reports. In fact, if this leak is accurate, the Galaxy S21 is just a few weeks away.

Android Authority reports that the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and Galaxy S21 Ultra have a global release date of January 14th. It learned this information from executives at Samsung’s Opera House store located in Bengaluru, India. We won’t see the phone go on sale in India until January 29th, but it seems that for other regions around the world, January 14th is the date to circle on your calendars.

Those store executives had more information to about the Galaxy S21 and its more powerful counterparts beyond just the release date too. According to them, the Galaxy S21 will be available in gray, pink, purple, and white when it arrives next month. The Galaxy S21 Plus will be available in pink, purple, silver, and black, while the Galaxy S21 Ultra will only launch in black and silver models.

They also confirmed some details about the camera on the back of the S21 Ultra, saying that the quad-camera array will feature a 108MP primary camera and a pair of 10MP camera with one of them supporting 10x optical zoom. Details about the fourth camera weren’t confirmed by the Samsung store in question, though they did say that the Indian model of all these phones will use an Exynos 2100 CPU.

So, there you have it: we just had some major details about the Galaxy S21 dropped in our lap by some surprisingly strong sources. Obviously, take what you read here with a grain of salt, because nothing is official until Samsung gets up on stage and reveals the phones itself. Thankfully, we don’t have much longer to wait before we find out if this information is true, as January 14th is right around the corner.