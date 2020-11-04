Galaxy S21 launch date and colors leak anew, questions remain

While it’s not unusual for rumors about the next Samsung flagship to start just a month or so after the current one launched, it’s definitely out of the ordinary that those rumors would include an earlier than usual launch as well. That is exactly what the Internet is buzzing about the Galaxy S21, which is expected to launch no later than February. In fact, if this latest tip is to be believed, it will all happen before January is over, raising questions of whether Samsung is once against rushing to its doom.

There has been a lot of speculation about the Galaxy S21 series’ early launch dates but some put it at least in early February. Samsung often announces the year’s Galaxy S model in late February so such a new date is already quite a big leap. Jon Prosser, who has made quite a reputations for his accurate insider scoops, is pretty giving the smartphone an even earlier timeline.

We’ve heard some possible range of dates before but Prosser now puts exact numbers on them. The announcement of the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra will take place on January 14, the same date that pre-orders will begin. The retail launch will happen no later than January 29 and color options for the phones reportedly include Black, White, Grey, Silver, Violet, and Pink. No Gold or Green variants, strangely.

Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra 👀 Announcement: January 14, 2021

Pre-order: January 14, 2021 Launch: January 29, 2021 Black, White, Grey, Silver, Violet and Pink — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) November 3, 2020

Given the rather unpredictable world we live in, it’s not exactly outside the realm of possibility that Samsung would make such drastic changes to its annual schedule. Some theorize that it is doing this to spite Apple and cut short the iPhone 12’s time in the spotlight. Others believe it is to more evenly spread out its product launches that now include the Galaxy Z Flip and the Galaxy Z Fold series.

More important than its motives, however, are concerns about the state that Galaxy S21 would be in when it does launch. Samsung would have very little time to iterate over the phone’s features, let alone properly develop and test the new product. The last time it rushed a product launch, it ended up being a fiery disaster and Samsung probably doesn’t want to open 2021 with a literal bang.