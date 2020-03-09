Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G durability test can help calm fears

When people buy expensive things, they more often than not hope those will last almost a lifetime. Sometimes, however, expensive things can also be a bit fragile, either because of their expensive materials or their novel features. Such is the case, for example, with the foldable Galaxy Z Flip but the equally expensive Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G may not exactly be as innovative. Fortunately, it’s not as fragile either, as JerryRigEverything’s Zack Nelson easily found out.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is easily the most expensive phone in the market right now and it’s not even an unconventional one. It is, as Nelson says, a Frankenstein of high-end parts we’ve seen elsewhere. In this case, the whole is almost literally greater than the sum of its parts.

Fortunately, that $1,400 investment won’t go up in smoke or in pieces at the slightest pressure or scratch. Just like any normal high-end phones these days, the Galaxy S20 Ultra’s Gorilla Glass is really glass and its sturdy frame makes it almost unyielding. Almost, because it does give a bit of a flex which the YouTuber attributes to the size of the phone.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra at least proves to be a durable phone like any other. Unfortunately, it has also proven to be difficult to repair so when, not if, accidents happen, users won’t be so lucky, especially after the warranty expires. Their only choice for higher chances of repair success would be to bring their phone to Samsung’s more expensive services.

Despite the commendable properties and features of Samsung’s top-end phone, Nelson calls into question the practicality of such a purchase. Especially when there are other phones from other brands that are quickly catching up in terms of those same features while still keeping well below Samsung’s price point.