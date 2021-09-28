Galaxy Note 22 Ultra name reply more confusion to Samsung’s 2022 lineup

If you simply base it on uncorroborated and unofficial information, Samsung’s strategy for next year seems to be all over the place. The Galaxy S22 and S22+ almost sound like downgrades or, at the very least, nearly similar to the Galaxy S21 this year. The Galaxy S22 Ultra, on the other hand, sounds too different from its non-Ultra siblings. That, however, might be due to a re-branding strategy that could actually bring back the Galaxy Note, in name if not also in spirit.

When Samsung started launching three Galaxy S models each year, it was seen simply as the company following Apple’s footsteps yet again. So far, it has avoided expanding that to four models per year and might, in fact, be cutting down on it to some extent. Next year, it might be launching two Galaxy S flagships and one Galaxy Note phone with a Galaxy S name.

This confusing affair could explain some of the recent leaks. The Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ have so far been described as nearly identical except in size and battery capacity. The Galaxy S22 Ultra, on the other hand, has been rumored to actually have a silo for the S Pen, something that only the Galaxy Note line has ever had.

Jumping on a tip from OnLeaks, @chunvn8888 claims that the Galaxy S22+ will actually be called the Galaxy S22 Pro, explaining the close similarities with the base Galaxy S22 model. The Galaxy S22 Ultra, on the other hand, might bear the name Galaxy Note 22 Ultra. That sounds like a stretch but could explain the drastic design changes.

Oops, OnLeaks confirmed the S22 Pro name so I guess I will do the rest:

– S22+ = S22 Pro

– S22 Ultra = Note22 Ultra

Yep, you heard it right. S22 Ultra might actually be called as the Note22 Ultra!

(A bit warning below) pic.twitter.com/ivqDDFat2Q — Chun (@chunvn8888) September 25, 2021

This is a very unexpected turn of events that could hint at the rather chaotic state of affairs at Samsung. Not only did it have no Galaxy Note 21 this year, but it has also reportedly canceled the Galaxy S21 FE that was supposed to take its place. It will definitely make next year’s Unpacked interesting, even if the Galaxy S22 itself might not be.