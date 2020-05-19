Galaxy Note 20 design could see very little change

We’re still probably three to four months away from its official debut but the Galaxy Note 20 is already leaking consistently until there’s no drop left. Unfortunately, not all of them will be good news if you were expecting something revolutionary like other Galaxy Notes in the past. This latest tidbit almost literally paints a picture of a phone that’s almost all too familiar, almost as if to contrast with the excessive changes Samsung made with the Galaxy S20.

This isn’t to say the S Pen-toting phablet won’t be getting upgrades. In addition to the usual spec bump, previous leaks have at an updated and larger Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and new types of displays, although the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20+ (no Ultra) will apparently differ in that regard.

New details coming via @Ice universe now give us a glimpse of the Galaxy Note 20’s external appearance. The leakster cautions judging the phone by these “rough design” images, especially when it comes to the bezel. They do, however, hint at what to expect down the road.

Disregarding the thick bezels, the pair of CAD renders show an appearance that’s almost too similar to the Galaxy Note 10 last year, at least when it comes to the front. The back, however, does bear traces of the Galaxy S20’s DNA, at least as far as the camera bump goes. It only shows three camera holes, though, and a rather smaller bump at that.

Don't believe its bezel, just a rough design preview. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 19, 2020

For a product line that was once defined by almost revolutionary innovation and features, the Galaxy Note 20 could end up being almost unimpressive. Then again, the Galaxy S20, particularly the Galaxy S20 Ultra, proved that dumping so many new features could be counterproductive, especially during these times. The Galaxy Note 20 could then offer a more sensible and more practical upgrade path, though that doesn’t exactly mean it will also be more affordable as well.