Galaxy Fold 2 to use UTG, next-gen foldable glass still coming

The Galaxy Note 20 may be August’s most-awaited smartphone but it won’t be coming alone. Almost ironically, there seems to be less interest and hype, not to mention less information, around the Galaxy Fold 2. Perhaps the disappointing reality of Samsung’s first foldable phone is still fresh in people’s minds but the Galaxy Fold 2 promises some significant improvements. It won’t be a huge jump, though, as Samsung is now reportedly sticking to the same Ultra-Thin Glass or UTG it used on the Galaxy Z Flip earlier this year.

The first Galaxy Fold used the plastic-like polyimide material as the outermost covering of its flexible display. That proved to be a fatal flaw, forcing Samsung to make drastic changes to its design and components. While the UTG used on the Galaxy Z Flip isn’t exactly invulnerable, it was still a marked improvement over the previous material.

Samsung was rumored to be working on a new flexible glass material that’s even better than UTG but that might not make in time for the Galaxy Fold 2. Instead, Samsung has chosen to once again use the same UTG from German manufacturer Schott. Unfortunately, the costs of the material and the production of that UTG is sure to drive the retail price of the Galaxy Fold 2 yet again.

That’s why Samsung has partnered with Corning, makers of the popular Gorilla Glass, to establish a production pipeline in the US to potentially cut down on costs. The only problem is that Corning’s foldable glass is reportedly still no ready for mass production. That could arrive in 2021 at the earliest for the next batch of foldable phones. Presuming we get that far, that is.

Of course, making the production of foldable glass more affordable may not immediately mean the phone will be more affordable as well. Chances are, Samsung will find ways to offset those savings and use them for other features so best not to get your hopes up for a $1,000 foldable phone yet.