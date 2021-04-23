Galaxy Book Go with Windows 10 on Arm to target Chromebooks

Samsung already teased that it will be revealing its most powerful Galaxy yet next week, but those hoping for a new high-end smartphone have already been warned not to hold their breaths. The event will most likely all revolve around notebooks but Samsung might also be stretching the “most powerful” description a bit too much. Part of that lineup will apparently include a Galaxy Book Go that, unlike the others, will be settings its sights on the affordable Chromebook market.

Samsung isn’t new to Chromebooks, of course, but its Chromebooks can hardly be considered on the affordable spectrum. In fact, the Galaxy Chromebooks are probably some of the more powerful in that market that’s mostly filled with mid-range and entry-level hardware. That said, Samsung will apparently aim for a completely different market this time, both in price and in operating system.

The Galaxy Book Go, according to WinFuture, will be a Windows 10 on Arm machine. There will be various configurations but the base model will be running on a Snapdragon 7c platform apparently. That will also have only 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which is almost like specs for an Android tablet.

The clincher is that this model will supposedly cost only $350, which is very wallet-friendly even compared to some Chromebooks. Samsung will also have a higher-end Galaxy Book Go that will support 5G connections thanks to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx. No price for this one has been leaked though.

Galaxy Book Pro 13.3 i7, 8/512GB 1199 USD

Galaxy Book Pro 15.6 i5, 8/512GB 1099 USD

Galaxy Book Pro 15.6 i7, 16/512GB 1299 USD i5 = 1135G7

i7 = 1165G7 — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) April 22, 2021

Roland Quandt also shared the figures for the actual powerful Galaxy devices that Samsung will indeed announce. The Galaxy Book Pro, a full Windows 10 laptop will come in two sizes, with the 13-inch model getting a $1,199 price tag for its Core i7 processor while the 15-inch notebook starts with a Core i5 for $1,099.