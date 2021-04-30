Galaxy Book Go specs leak hint at durable Windows 10 Arm laptop

When Samsung unveiled its most powerful Galaxy devices this week, it clearly didn’t consider the Galaxy Book Go to be worthy of being included in that category. After all, there hasn’t been a Windows 10 Arm device that could be considered on par with their Intel equivalents, unlike the M1 Macs. That may be the reason why the Galaxy Book Go was a no show at this week’s event but that only means that there’s plenty of room for someone to leak the affordable device in its entirety.

Of course, that’s exactly what happened when WinFuture took it upon itself to announce the Galaxy Book Go that Samsung didn’t. When that actual announcement will happen is still up in the air but, with this leak, there aren’t any surprises left anyway. At least for those interested in getting their hands on a Windows 10 laptop running on an Arm processor.

That processor will, of course, be the Snapdragon 7c and the Snapdragon 8cx, depending on the model. The base configuration only has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of flash storage, which is pretty low for a Windows machine. It also has a 14-inch 1920×1080 LCD screen to keep the price low.

Both models, however, will offer basic connectivity options, like Bluetooth 5.1, one USB-C port, and one USB-A port. Interestingly, the leak says that the Galaxy Book Go will be MIL-STD 810G certified, meaning it will be quite a rugged device despite its looks. Curiously, there is no mention of any camera for making video calls.

Of course, Qualcomm won’t miss the opportunity to flaunt its LTE and 5G chops, though the latter will only be available on the Snapdragon 8cx variant. With a starting price of 449 EUR ($545) for the base Snapdragon 7cx model, the Galaxy Book Go is both tempting but also worrying in its ability to smoothly run Windows 10, let alone any emulation of x86 programs it will need to do.