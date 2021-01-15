Galaxy Book Flex2 5G is the Galaxy Book Flex 5G, now available in the UK

Samsung doesn’t always have the best naming conventions, especially when it suddenly skips a number for no apparent reason. At the virtual IFA 2020 event last year, it announced its Galaxy Book Flex 5G, boasting of a few firsts for any Samsung laptop. That was followed by silence, at least until now. On the heels of its Galaxy S21 event, Samsung is finally making that 2-in-1 convertible available, at least in the UK and under a bumped up Galaxy Book Flex2 5G name.

Despite the numerical increment, this is the same Galaxy Book Flex 5G that was announced a few months back. You’re still getting 11th-gen Intel Core i5 or i7 options along with Intel Iris Xe graphics. You also have the same modest 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of SSD storage inside a 13.3-inch convertible with an FHD QLED touch panel.

It’s rather strange that Samsung let the window of opportunity slide a bit on this product, given how it’s its first 5G laptop. Along with that mobile connectivity, the laptop also supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

It is also Samsung’s first laptop with a “world-facing” camera, which would be the main or rear camera on smartphones and tablets. This 13-megapixel shooter is on the keyboard deck and you’ll have to flip and fold the Galaxy Book Flex2 5G over to use it. For your usual video chats, however, you’ll have to make do with the 720p webcam instead.

It will actually be a month before the Galaxy Book Flex2 5G ships, on February 12, to be exact, but you can already pre-order it today if you’re in the UK. The Core i5 model goes for 1,649 GBP ($2,260) while the Core i7 configuration will set you back by 1,849 GBP ($2,530). They’re definitely pricey, especially considering the new options from other manufacturers that have just been announced this week.