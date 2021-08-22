FX plans two more ‘American Story’ spin-offs from AHS creator Ryan Murphy

Ryan Murphy, the creator of American Horror Story and its spin-off anthology American Horror Stories, has received orders from FX for two more ‘American’ spin-off shows, each set to be a limited series in the growing franchise. The two new shows will be called American Love Story and American Sports Story.

The deal between FX and 20th Century Fox for these two new shows has been finalized, according to Deadline, which reports that both shows will be scripted anthologies — and neither will involve horror, the staple of the ‘American Story’ franchise thus far.

According to FX, which confirmed the news during TCA, American Love Story will tell scripted versions of true love stories, kicking things off with the story of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette. The story will cover the wider events surrounding their marriage.

American Sports Story, meanwhile, will tell a scripted story based on Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc., a podcast. As the title indicates, the anthology series will focus on footballer Aaron Hernandez, including the drama leading up to his suicide.

The idea for these two spin-off shows came from Ryan Murphy, according to FX Chairman John Landgraf. The works will join the massive popular horror series and its budding anthology, as well as the previous American Crime Story. It’s unclear when the spin-offs will premiere.