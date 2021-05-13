Friends: The Reunion finally gets a premiere date for HBO Max

Friends is unquestionably one of the most popular sitcoms in the world, and in the lead up to the launch of HBO Max, the fact that the streaming service would be home to a Friends reunion was one of its major selling points. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic had other plans, ultimately causing production delays for the reunion and making the Friends faithful wait through lockdown. Now, we finally have a premiere date for Friends: The Reunion – as it’s officially called – and it’s happening in just a couple of weeks.

Warner Media announced today that Friends: The Reunion will debut on HBO Max on May 27th, 2021. That’s an important date for HBO Max, because it’s the first anniversary for the streaming service. Friends: The Reunion was supposed to be on HBO Max from day one, but after those production delays, it looks like we’ll just have to settle for the one-year anniversary instead.

For those who may not have been following the news as closely as some of the other Friends die-hards out there, this reunion will reunite the entire cast, which means that Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer will all be in attendance. The reunion was shot on Stage 24 at the Warner Bros. Studios lot in Burbank, which was the soundstage where the show was originally shot.

Warner also says that Friends: The Reunion will have a rather long list of special guests. The list Warner Media provided today includes “David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai,” so this should be a star-studded affair.

So, if you’re a Friends fan who has been looking forward to this reunion for more than a year at this point, you’ll soon get to watch it at long last. Warner Media published a teaser trailer for the event today that we’ve embedded above, so be sure to give that a look. Otherwise, mark May 27th on your calendar, because that’s when the reunion will debut on HBO Max.