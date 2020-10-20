Free BMW Operating System 7 update adds features over-the-air

When it comes to sending out updates that add vehicle features and capability over-the-air, Tesla was a major pioneer in the industry. Other automakers are now able to send out updates to their vehicles over-the-air, and BMW has recently made a significant update. BMW has issued an OTA update that supports more than 750,000 vehicles worldwide.

Those vehicles are getting the latest version of the BMW Operating System 7 version 7/20. The automaker says it’s the largest OTA update ever rolled out by a European manufacturer. New features offered in the free-update are worthwhile and include enhanced functions like BMW Maps, Android Auto, and eDrive Zones.

The update will be available to all customers in Germany starting on October 19 and can be downloaded to vehicles directly over the air and installed at no cost. Customers with supported vehicles will receive a push notification in the vehicle or via the BMW App on a smart device when the update is available. After launching in Germany, it will be rolled out to Europe, the US, Canada, China, and the remainder of BMWs international markets.

BMW Maps brings an entirely new navigation experience to the vehicle. Route calculation uses a cloud-based system making it significantly faster and more dynamic with a combination of real-time information along with forecast models. Users also get additional contextual information on points of interest, including ratings, operating hours, and photos.

Apple CarPlay gains new functionality, including turn-by-turn directions displayed on the Head-up Display and Info Display. Connected Parking makes it easier for drivers to find parking space and eDrive Zones helps customers drive the plug-in hybrid version in a more environmentally conscious manner. Users can geofence allowing the vehicle to automatically switch into pure electric drive mode when entering a green zone. Other new features added include the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant and Connected Charging and a Smart Opener function for the trunk.