Fox Sports is airing an esports Madden NFL Invitational event today

Last week, it was revealed that NASCAR would hold an esports event in place of the actual races it had to cancel because of the coronavirus outbreaks in the US. In an announcement on Saturday, Fox Sports revealed that the NFL is similarly embracing esports during this time with its upcoming Madden NFL Invitational. This event will air on Fox Sports today, March 29, on behalf of the CDC Foundation.

Starting at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT, Fox Sports will air a two-hour Madden NFL Invitational esports event, the first one of its kind. Fox says this event is designed to raise awareness for the CDC Foundation, specifically its efforts in combating the current outbreaks of COVID-19 in the US.

The esports event will involve a Madden NFL 20 tournament with a total of seven matches played in three rounds. Eight NFL stars are on board to participate in the Invitational, including Michael Vick, Orlando Scandrick, Ahman Green, Juju Smith-Schuster, T.J Houshmandzadeh, and others. Rachel Bonnetta and Chris Myers have been tapped to host the event.

This will be a single-elimination game shown as a telecast on Fox Sports 1 (FS1). The CDC Foundation will be highlighted throughout the two-hour event with options for viewers to lend their support to the Foundation’s response to the coronavirus. Funds will go toward helping expand lab capacity, supporting at-risk communities, boosting local responses, and more.

In a statement, Fox Sports VR of Rights & Business Relationships Joe Franzetta said: