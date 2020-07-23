Forza Motorsport confirmed for Xbox Series X in new trailer

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X games showcase is happening now, and right in the middle of the presentation, Microsoft confirmed that the Forza Motorsport franchise will be heading to Xbox Series X. Of course, that was kind of a given considering that Forza is one of Microsoft’s biggest first-party franchises, but it’s nice to have that confirmation nevertheless.

Unfortunately, we didn’t really get a good look at this next Forza Motorsport game in today’s presentation. It was announced via a one-minute cinematic trailer, and though a footnote in the bottom left-corner of the video says that the footage was “captured in-engine,” it isn’t really the gameplay footage many of us were probably looking for.

Keep in mind that this is a new entry in the mainline Forza series as well, not Forza Horizon. While Forza Horizon can be more of a casual experience, the mainline Motorsport series focuses more on simulation. No title was given for this new game – we only saw the “Forza Motorsport” logo at the end of the trailer – but it stands to reason that this will be Forza Motorsport 8.

No release date was given for the game, either, so we’re left waiting on Microsoft and Turn 10 for that as well. The absence of even a release window suggests that this probably won’t be a launch title for Xbox Series X and may not release until we’re well into 2021.

We’ll just have to wait for more information on this next Forza Motorsport game. We’ll let you know when Microsoft and Turn 10 Studios share more about it, so stayed tuned for that and for more on the Xbox Series X game showcase.