Forza Motorsport 7 is reaching the end of the road, so get it while you can

Forza fans take note because we’re about to lose another game in the franchise. Microsoft has announced that Forza Motorsport 7 will be reaching end-of-life later this year, which means that the game and its DLC will be disappearing from digital storefronts. The game will also vanish from Xbox Game Pass, so if you’ve been eyeing Forza Motorsport 7 but have yet to take the plunge, now is the time to act.

A new post on the Forza Motorsport website explains that FM 7 will reach end-of-life status on September 15th, 2021. At that point, it’ll be removed from both the Microsoft Store and Xbox Game Pass, and it won’t be coming back. The good news is that those who already own the game will still be able to download it after it’s been delisted, so if it’s already in your library, you have nothing to worry about.

If you don’t already own it and you want to buy it before it goes away for good, Microsoft has put the game on sale through the Microsoft Store until it’s delisted in September. The standard edition is down to $9.99, while the deluxe edition is at $14.99, and the ultimate edition is priced at $19.99. In addition, Microsoft says that Xbox Game Pass subscribers who have purchased DLC for the game but not the game itself will receive a token that can be redeemed for Forza Motorsport 7.

It sounds like token distribution is happening now and will continue through August 2nd. Those who don’t receive a token by the end of August 2nd should contact Xbox Support. Users who get a token have until September 15th, 2023 to redeem them.

Unfortunately, this isn’t an uncommon thing in the Forza series, as each game in both the Motorsport and Horizon franchises is delisted eventually – likely because of the expiration of licensing deals for the cars and music in those games. As a result, there’s going to be some period of time where there’s no Forza Motorsport game available, as we don’t have a release date for Forza Motorsport on the Xbox Series X yet. We’ll let you know when more about that game is shared, so stay tuned.