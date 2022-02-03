Fortnite’s Silk Sonic tournament offers early Bruno Mars skin reward

These days, you can hop into Fortnite and dress up as a wide array of characters, including superheroes, movie villains, and pretty much everything in between. The options expanded on February 3, 2022, when Epic announced Fortnite will add two popstars to its celebrity skins lineup. Soon, fans will be able to play as Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, the duo behind Silk Sonic, using outfits added as part of the Fortnite Icon Series.

Epic Games

The two new skins aren’t live in the game just yet. Instead, Epic says they’ll launch on February 10th, and as with the other skins in the Icon Series, they’ll primarily be available through the Item Shop. The skins will be included in the Silk Sonic set, which serves up outfits for both Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak in three styles alongside some accessories.

For the Bruno Mars outfit, players will get the Sound Scepter Pickaxe and the Freedom Wheels Emote, while the Anderson .Paak skin comes with the Sonic Snare Back Bling and the Boom Bap Pickaxe. There’s no word on pricing for the Silk Sonic Set yet, but look for it to be added to the shop on February 10, 2022, at 7 PM EST.

Before the bundle debuts, players will have a chance to win it for free by participating in the Silk Sonic Cup. If you’ve played a Fortnite tournament before, you’re already familiar with how this one will work. For the uninitiated, players will be split into regions and have a three-hour window to play up to 10 matches. Players will be awarded points based on their ranking in each match, from a single point for the 24th – 25th place all the way up to 25 points for each Victory Royale.

Players will also get a point for each elimination in these 10 matches, so it isn’t necessarily a good idea to shy away from fights in the hope of earning a better ranking. If you want to participate, you’ll need to have two-factor authentication enabled on your Epic account, and your account will need to be at level 50 or above. You’ll also need to find a buddy, as this is a Duos tournament that’s taking the place of the Open Duos Hype Cup. More details about the tournament can be found on the Silk Sonic Cup’s official rules page.

The Silk Sonic Cup will be happening on February 7, 2022. The amount of points players need to reach to unlock the Silk Sonic Set depends on region, and those can be found in the official rules. Earning 8 points, regardless of region, will get you the Silk Sonic Spray, so it’s worth participating even if you don’t think you’re going to win.

Finally, Epic today announced the launch of Icon Radio. You’ll be able to listen to Icon Radio whenever you’re driving a vehicle, and while it sounds like the playlist will be updated over time, it’ll be launching with music from Silk Sonic, Bruno Mars, and Anderson .Paak. While that’s a cool feature, streamers and YouTubers will want to avoid tuning into Icon Radio while broadcasting due to copyright rules. In any case, look for all things Silk Sonic to launch in Fortnite next week.