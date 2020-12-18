Fortnite’s Operation Snowdown arrives: Free rewards and how to get them

Epic Games has officially launched its Operation Snowdown event in Fortnite, the one leaks had suggested would be this year’s ‘Winterfest.’ Operation Snowdown comes with the snowman skin we previously saw leak, as well as new challenges, rewards, and more. As well, and as previously teased, planes have returned to the game.

Operation Snowdown will take place from December 18 to January 5, giving players a few weeks to finish the Snowmando’s Quests to earn new skins and other rewards. As well, winter and holiday scenery has overtaken the Fortnite island, including snow, lights, and gifts.

The most interesting part of Operation Snowdown for most players is likely the Snowmando Quests, which includes the Snowmando skin, a Frosty Globes Pickaxe, Shield Surprise Back Bling, plus other similar offerings. Players who finish the full dozen of challenges will get the Frost Squad Outfit.

The plane, meanwhile, is joined by other items with a dedicated winter theme, including the Chiller Grenades, Sneaky Snowmandos, and the return of presents with goodies inside.

Epic says that Fortnite will offer a revolving series of previous Limited Time Modes like Air Royale, plus there will be a new LTM called Shockwave. Players can rotate through these LTMs using the ‘Showdown Shuffle’ playlist option. As you’d expect, Epic has also released new holiday-themed items in the Item Shop.