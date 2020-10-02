Fortnite’s new Wolverine triggers bug that deletes players’ inventory

Marvel’s Wolverine was the latest superhero addition in Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 2 – Season 4. The character’s anticipated arrival is a welcome one, but not without any issues. Epic has confirmed the existence of a bug previously reported by players, one that involves the player’s inventory and the Wolverine character’s built-in emote. Put simply, using the emote will delete your inventory.

The player’s inventory refers to the items they have in their ‘backpack’ — your weapons, heals, and other things you’ve picked up around the map. Losing your inventory when you emote is obviously a very big problem, especially if it happens in the end game when the Storm has swallowed the island and you have only a very small patch of land to loot.

We’re aware of an issue where using Wolverine’s Built-In Emote in Save The World may delete a weapon from the player’s inventory. Please do not use the emote in this mode for now. We will provide more information on compensation for lost items in the near future. pic.twitter.com/mSAKSIZO6I — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) October 1, 2020

Epic’s tweet on the issue links the bug to Fortnite‘s Save the World mode, but players are reporting similar issues in other game modes, as well. It’s unclear how many people are impacted by the bug — whether it manifests every time the Wolverine emote is used or only sometimes.

The official workaround to this bug at the moment is the most obvious one — Epic says to avoid using Wolverine’s emote until it can get an official fix out. The company acknowledged the issue on October 1 — and given that this isn’t a massive bug, we’ll likely not see the fix arrive until the next game patch rolls out.

Looks like the save the world bug isn’t just for save the world.. Where’s my claws Fortnite pic.twitter.com/jZFnwm5haR — 🎃Spoopy Dad🐈 (@JxyCat) October 2, 2020

Epic has the bug listed with “important” and “investigating” status on the official Fortnite Trello board where it lists bugs, workarounds, and fix priority, among other things. If there’s any element of good news, it appears that using the emote will only remove one weapon at a time, so you have a chance to learn from your accidental mistakes.