Fortnite’s latest Season 7 teaser reveals alien pistol, takes jab at Superman

Epic has released its second Chapter 2 – Season 7 teaser, this one similar to the first teaser but with one big twist: it reveals what appears to be a piece of alien technology. The audio log takes a jab at Superman and includes a pair of glasses in a tractor beam. Visible behind the glasses, however, is a new kind of pistol.

The new teaser comes in the form of a short animation, one that features the same tractor beam we saw in the first trailer, as well as three objects: a guitar, glasses, and a weapon. The message, which is written as an observation log from the alien’s perspective, notes that glasses seemed to allow the aliens to blend into the battle royale island.

Catalog Entry #407-740 When placed onto the face this strange plastic device seemed to make us appear as unrecognizable. More testing required. Full data upload – 6.8.2021 pic.twitter.com/KXGykzgO7S — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 6, 2021

This indicates that the aliens have already been on the island this season, though in disguise. More important is the weapon featured on the right side of the objects: it is distinctly futuristic and appears to be a piece of alien technology. This hints at the kind of weapons we can expect to see in the next season, though it’s unclear whether all of the items will be futuristic.

The next season, which goes live on June 8, is titled ‘They’re Coming,’ which refers to the aliens who have found the battle royale island. These aliens are currently abducting players from the map, restoring their health, and then beaming them to another part of the map. It’s unclear how their presence will change with the next season.

Players have the remainder of today and tomorrow to finish their challenges and unlock whatever skins and battle pass levels they want. Fortnite Crew subscribers will get the next battle pass as part of the subscription, while everyone else will be able to buy it with V-Bucks starting Tuesday.