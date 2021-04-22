Fortnite x DC Comics bug is making it hard to claim Harley Quinn skin

If you’re one of the Fortnite fans who purchased the newly released Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point first issue, you may have experienced an error when attempting to redeem the exclusive Rebirth Harley Quinn skin. Epic has acknowledged that problem and says to keep an eye on your inbox for a new code.

If you’re a Fortnite fan, you have the chance to redeem an exclusive Harley Quinn skin called ‘Rebirth’ by purchasing the new first issue of Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point. The redemption process involves getting a code from either the print or digital version of the comic book.

If you’re in the US and you prefer digital copies of comic books, you can get the first issue with the Harley Quinn skin by signing up for the DC Comics Universe Infinite platform. Assuming you’re not under the free trial period, you’ll get the skin redemption code with the comic book.

We're aware of an issue where DCUI members may have gotten an error that their code for Rebirth Harley Quinn was already used. New emails from DC with codes are being sent out to affected players, which can be redeemed at https://t.co/nFIZURThaW . pic.twitter.com/BEsobUj5XT — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) April 20, 2021

Some DC UI subscribers say they’ve experienced an error when they attempt to redeem the code for the Rebirth Harley Quinn outfit — the error says that the code was already used to redeem the skin. If you’ve received one of these error messages, don’t panic — Epic has acknowledged the issue and has a solution.

According to the company, DC Comics is sending out emails with news codes for players impacted by the bug. Those codes can then be used to redeem the skin on the Fortnite website, after which point Rebirth Harley Quinn should appear in your game Locker.