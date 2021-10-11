Fortnite v18.20 update detailed: Release date, downtime, leaks

Epic Games plans to release another update for its hit battle royale game Fortnite in the early morning hours tomorrow, the company has revealed. With the announcement comes the related details for players who want to know what to expect, including when the downtime will start. As always, the game will be unavailable to play during downtime.

According to Epic, the Fortnite version 18.20 update will arrive tomorrow, October 12, at around 4 AM ET. As with past updates, the game’s matchmaking will be disabled around half an hour before the downtime starts. Players will need to download and install the update to get back into the action.

Combat combats combat. The v18.20 update is scheduled for release on October 12. Downtime will begin at approx. 04:00 AM ET, with matchmaking being disabled approx. 30 minutes before. pic.twitter.com/AlYk3Ruuw1 — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) October 11, 2021

Epic isn’t revealing any details about what will change with the update, though it did tease “combat combats combat,” which is about as ambiguous of a teaser as you can get. Fortnite data-miner HYPEX has leaked some details about this update, claiming, among other things, that it’ll include new Combat AR and Combat SMG firearms.

The update will no doubt also bring some Fortnitemares updates Epic previously detailed, including some of the promised additional content it didn’t reveal at the time of its initial announcement. That may include the big change involving the cubes that we’ve seen leak — Epic said Fortnitemares will include increased cube domination.

The company had also said that it will bring back a fan-favorite Limited Time Mode for the Halloween season, which may drop with tomorrow’s update. Though it may not be in the pipeline yet, we may also see the arrival of a brand new POI previously leaked as a big city made of cubes.