Fortnite v18.10 update detailed: Release date, patch size, downtime

Epic has announced that the next big Fortnite update will arrive tomorrow, September 28, in the early morning hours (at least for players in North America). The company has dropped some of the details about what players should expect, including when the downtime will start and how long you’ll have to wait before you can get back into the action.

Fortnite update version 18.10 will arrive tomorrow morning; downtime will kick off at around 1 AM PT / 4 AM ET, according to Epic, which says that matchmaking will go down around half an hour before the patch drops. You’ll have to wait for the update to finish, then install it before you can play again.

Bring the heat. 🌶️ The v18.10 update is scheduled for release on September 28. Downtime will begin at approx. 04:00 AM ET, with matchmaking being disabled approx. 30 minutes before. pic.twitter.com/NcaFyLeJds — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) September 27, 2021

Epic also noted that some players will see a larger than usual patch — that applies to gamers who play on the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch. You should set your console to automatically download the patch so that it is ready to install in the morning.

Unlike some previous patch alerts, Epic didn’t provide any sort of details about what players can expect. However, Fortnite leaker HYPEX claims that this update will bring a new item called Chug Splashes that’ll offer 20 health without shields, as well as a 1.4x speed multiplier.

Chug Splashes release tonight as predicted, here's their info: – They heal 20 health (no shield)

– Speed multiplies by x1.4

– Duration: 1 Minute pic.twitter.com/dRpYzpGt9N — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 27, 2021

The leaked image shows a chili pepper on the Chug Splash, which matches the chili pepper Epic included in its patch details tweet. Other alleged changes leaked by data-miners include some sort of big change to Steamy Stacks, the promised XP adjustment Epic detailed last week, more Toona Fish styles, a new weapon, and possibly an entirely new point of interest.