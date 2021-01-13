Fortnite update 15.20 confirms incoming Predator skin, adds two new weapons

Fortnite received a new update today, and it seems to set the stage for the arrival of a new hunter. As leaks have suggested, it looks like the next Fortnite crossover will be with the Predator franchise, with a number of Predator-themed cosmetics already in the game. The good news is that this Predator skin will be free to those who owns the Chapter 2, Season 5 battle pass – provided, of course, that those battle pass owners complete the challenges required to unlock the skin.

As noted by the folks at Eurogamer, there are already a few Predator challenges listed in the battle pass mystery rewards tab. Completing these challenges will unlock a couple of Predator-themed items like sprays and icons, but the skin itself hasn’t been unlocked yet. We probably shouldn’t expect the skin to be live for a couple more weeks, but this is solid confirmation that it’s on the way.

Aside from preparing us for the arrival of a Predator skin, Fortnite update 15.20 adds a few new items, notably the Lever Action Shotgun and the Hop Rock Dualies. Epic lists Hop Rock Dualies as an Exotic-class weapon, so don’t expect to encounter them all that often on the battlefield. Of course, players can also expect a number of bug fixes to ship with this update as well.

All in all, this seems like a fairly small update, but later this week, Epic is kicking off a new LTM tournament to go along with the launch of a new Icon Series skin based on Twitch streamer TheGrefg. Beginning tomorrow, January 14th, Epic will be hosting a two-day tournament centered around the Floor is Lava LTM, with the Squads tournament happening on the 14th and the Solo tournament happening on the 15th.

Those who rank high on the leaderboards will have a chance to earn Grefg cosmetics before the set arrives in the store, so if you’re a Grefg fan, you might want to consider joining the tournament. More details about the tournament – including start times – can be found in the Fortnite‘s Compete tab in-game.