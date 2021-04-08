Fortnite tool shows how much money you’ve spent in the game

Fornite has been around for going on four years now, a couple of years of which have included a high level of popularity. The game is free with monetization coming in the form of a Battle Pass and optional Item Shop goods, including skins, cosmetics, audio, and emotes. If you’ve been playing the game for a while and wonder just how much you’ve spent, a new tool will give you the answer.

The new tool comes from Fortnite.gg, a website that is not affiliated with Epic Games. The website recently added the ability to sign in to your Fortnite account and view your account’s game locker, including stats on how many V-Bucks your account is valued at. If you’ve been playing for a while, you may be shocked at how much you’ve spent.

The V-Bucks don’t directly translate to real-dollar value, however, and keep in mind that your locker likely contains goods purchased with free V-Bucks provided as part of the Battle Pass, as well as free rewards and gifts you’ve received from other players. Still, depending on your history, you should be able to roughly estimate how much you’ve spent in the game.

It seems that at this moment, Fortnite.gg has disabled its sign-in feature after Epic responded to comments about the tool, suggesting players who used the feature reset their passwords and enable two-factor authentication. Epic itself doesn’t provide any official tools for easily checking your account states.

I removed the new Sign In feature because it caused a lot of confusion. NO accounts have been compromised and I'll work with Epic Games to make sure everyone is safe 👍 Thanks again to you all for your incredible support today 🤗 — Fortnite.GG (@FortniteDotGG) April 8, 2021

It’s unclear whether the feature will return in the future, but keep an eye on the site or its Twitter account for any news about whether the feature is restored. In the meantime, you can use Fortnite.gg to easily browse the battle royale island map, toggle on the location of items and wildlife, and quickly view where you need to go to complete challenges.