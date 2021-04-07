Fortnite ‘super-leveling’ Battle Pass rewards revealed up to level 225

If you’re a hardcore Fortnite player who exceeds the standard 100 Battle Pass levels, Season 6 comes with a special treat: super-leveling. That’s Epic’s term for reaching levels beyond the standard 100, giving players the opportunity to go all the way up to 225 — and unlock special rewards that are exclusive to the elite levels.

Every match played on Fortnite rewards players with XP. Once enough XP is earned, the player levels up to the next tier — which, if you have the Battle Pass, unlocks rewards. Historically speaking, reaching level 100 would unlock all of the rewards, including the final skin. Players could complete additional challenges to unlock skin variants and more.

This current Chapter 2 – Season 6 is the first that allows Fortnite players to exceed the 100 standard levels and continue on to ‘super-leveling’ for additional rewards. If you’re one of the players who hit these elite levels, you’ll unlock special styles for the Spire Assassin, Tarana, and Raz.

The 110 to 150 Battle Pass levels will unlock the Chromium Tarana, Raz, and Spire Assassin skins. You’ll need to make it to level 200 to get the three Runic versions of these skins, which feature bright purple rune-like characters, and up to level 225 to unlock the golden skin variants, which incorporate the runes.

Of course, reaching these levels will require quite a bit of grinding. To make things easier, players should focus on completing the quests in the game, which often reward players with thousands or tens of thousands of XP at once, making it easier to level up. Still, the amount of XP needed to continue progressing grows as you progress, so you should plan to dedicate some time to the game.