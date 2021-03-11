Fortnite Season 5 FNCS Finals on March 14: How to watch in Party Royale

Fortnite‘s Party Royale mode will host the upcoming Chapter 2 – Season 5 FNCS Finals, Epic has announced, giving players a way to enjoy the competition from within the game itself. Things will kick off with European coverage, followed by the Finals in other regions. Coverage will be available in multiple languages, including English, Spanish, and German.

We’re nearing the end of the Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) esports series for the game’s Chapter 2 – Season 5. The series kicked off on February 11 with the first round of qualifiers, following by two more rounds leading up to the semi-Finals from March 5 to 7. The Finals will take place starting tomorrow, March 12, and run through March 14.

Who will rise to the top? Grab a front row seat to all the Chapter 2 Season 5 #FNCS action on the Big Screen in Party Royale on March 14 at 2 PM ET.https://t.co/Oe7PmEROsV pic.twitter.com/GUBZXwpeLb — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) March 11, 2021

As expected, Epic will have its own coverage of the FNCS Finals gameplay. On the last day of the Finals event, March 14, Fortnite players will be able to watch the matches in the game’s Party Royale mode, which is a combat-free mode where players can dance, play mini-games, find amusing ‘weapons’ like paint cannons, and just generally chill with friends.

The March 14 Finals event will kick off at 2 PM EST, with the live EU coverage broadcast in multiple languages starting at 2:15 PM. The live North America-East coverage will start at 6:15 PM EST, following by the North America-West coverage at 10:15 PM EST. Overall, the coverage is expected to end around 1:30 AM on March 15.

The live coverage will be broadcast on the Big Screen in Fortnite Party Royale, where players will be able to watch the gameplay and, eventually, see which teams are named champions in each region. If you want to watch the coverage in one of the supported languages, you’ll need to choose the language in your game’s Settings before joining the Party Royale mode.