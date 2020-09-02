Fortnite players figured out an easy way to get unlimited Gauntlet blasts

Fortnite Season 4 is just getting started, but players have already figured out a way to exploit an already-powerful hero weapon: the Gauntlet. This item enables players to shoot huge energy balls long distances, among other things, but as with other major weapons, it has a long cooldown period. It seems Epic didn’t quite think one thing through, leaving a way to get around that time restriction.

One of the first hero weapons to arrive in Fortnite Season 4 is Dr. Doom’s Arcane Gauntlets, which enable players to blast their enemies with glowing green balls of energy. This weapon is quite powerful — the energy can be launched over huge distances, dealing damage to structures, knocking players, and giving the wielder a boost into the air.

You must choose where to throw these energy balls wisely, however, because after a few launches, the weapons must cool down, a rather lengthy process that prevents players from spamming their opponents. That is, unless they’re on a team.

As recently spied by Fortnite Intel, players have noted that the Gauntlet cooldown timer resets when a new player picks up the item. This means that when playing on a team, one player can use the weapon until it needs to cool down, then they can drop it and their teammate can pick it up, getting straight back to blasting their opponents.

This, of course, isn’t so much of an exploit as it is simply using the item as it is provided to players. Epic will, in all likelihood, swoop in to change this issue so that the cool down timer sticks with each player in a team, otherwise the Gauntlet spamming in Trios, Duos, and Squads may get ridiculous. Though annoying in regular gameplay, such spamming could be devastating in competitive.