Fortnite players can watch the FNCS Finals in Party Royale today

If you’re a Fortnite and esports fan, you can watch the big FNCS Finals competition today directly in the game’s Party Royale mode. Epic will kick off the Finals at 1 PM ET today with the European finals, followed by broadcasts for other regions later on in the day. Players will be able to tune in to the esports event in multiple languages, including English, Spanish, German, French, and Portuguese.

Party Royale is Fortnite‘s fun non-combat mode, enabling players to join together for concerts, to compete in mini-games, play with unique items like paint shooters, and more. The mode includes an outdoor movie theater where players can sit and watch content on the ‘big screen,’ which has previously been used for things like extended movie previews and trailers.

Today, you’ll be able to watch the Fortnite FNCS Finals on the Party Royale big screen starting at 1 PM ET. The live coverage will kick off with the EU event, followed by the live North America East coverage at 5:15 PM ET and the North America West coverage at 9:15 PM ET. The live broadcast will end at around 12:30 AM ET / 9:30 PM PT, assuming you watch the entire thing.

The Finals event will crown the FNCS champions in Europe, North America East, North America West, and Brazil. Players can set their game’s language for the particular coverage they want to hear, such as Spanish or German, before joining the Party Royale mode. If you set your language to Portuguese, you’ll see the Brazil FNCS Finals coverage start at 3 PM ET.

You can head over to the Fortnite Competitive Twitter account to keep tabs on any changes that may arise before the event starts, as well as highlights from different matches and more. The account will also reveal the champions once the event’s over in case you can’t make time to watch the live broadcasts.