Fortnite Minty Legends Pack winter skins revealed months early

In a somewhat surprising twist on its usual habits, Epic Games has revealed a winter skin bundle called Minty Legends Pack that won’t be available until early November. The company gives a sneak-peek at the skins that will be included in the pack, also promising buyers 1,000 V-Bucks and more. The company promises a ‘closer look’ at the new skins soon.

Epic won’t release the Fortnite Minty Legends Pack until November 2, at which point it will be available on all platforms that support the game as a digital purchase. As well, Epic plans to make physical releases available on the same day for the Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles.

Though all of the Minty Legends Pack details haven’t yet been revealed, Epic did say that this bundle will feature 10 “fresh items,” including three new makeovers for existing skins:

– Fresh Aura

– Minty Bomber

– Skellemint Oro

It seems these will be the only skins included in the bundle; the other items will include three new “chilling” Back Bling items, a trio of spearing Pickaxes, and one “spicy hot Wrap.” Epic hasn’t revealed any of these items, but says it will offer a closer look at them soon.

The Fortnite Minty Legends Pack will also give players 1,000 V-Bucks, which should help make the pack’s price a little bit easier to justify. The company hasn’t yet said how much the bundle will cost, but we’ll know for sure by early November.