Fortnite leak teases return of Thanos as the ultimate hunter

It seems Thanos may be making a return to the Fortnite battle royale island, at least based on a new leak, perhaps making him the best hunter brought to the game’s dimension. The potential discovery was spied by a game data miner in the most recent update’s code, revealing an upcoming ‘XL’ skin — a category that has only ever applied to Thanos.

‘Hunter’ refers to the non-Fortnite universe characters that are brought to the battle royale island by Agent Jonsey as part of this season’s storyline. A huge number of characters have been added this season, including everything from the Mandalorian to Kratos, the Predator, Terminator, zombie-killers, and more.

It has been a long time since Fortnite players saw Thanos on the island, but it would make sense for him to return given this season’s theme. That may be the case, at least according to some game code spied by data-miner Mang0e on Twitter:

An animation for an Extra Large Male skin was added in 15.40. Oddly enough though, the only XL male skin that currently exists is Thanos. pic.twitter.com/RlE5qQL49F — Mang0e | Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) February 18, 2021

Of course, that discovery alone isn’t enough to point to Thanos return — it is possible that some other extra-large character will be added to the game, though it’s hard to imagine which crossover may have a character that fits the bill. There’s also the possibility that this character won’t be a crossover; in fact, it may not even be a hunter.

Assuming it is another crossover, the odds are the character will arrive in the game’s Item Shop at some point. Alternatively, it may play a role in the season’s finale, which grows a bit closer every week. It’s hard to anticipate when Epic will introduce the character, but it probably won’t be a long wait.