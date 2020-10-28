Fortnite leak hints at a mysterious new in-game currency

Hit battle royale game Fortnite operates on a digital currency called V-Bucks, which are in-game funds one can buy using real money. The V-Bucks are used to purchase cosmetic items, the Battle Pass, and other similar things, but they don’t play a role in the actual gameplay. Epic may plan to augment V-Bucks with another type of digital currency called (or codenamed) Wad, at least based on a new leak.

The new leak comes from known data miner HYPEX who credits developer @Not0fficer with help digging up the new item. The in-game currency is apparently listed with the name ‘Wad,’ which sounds more like a codename than a final name for the item, but that’s yet to be seen.

A new "Wad" item/currency got added this update to the loot pool, it's planned to spawn in stashes & a safe (thanks to @Not0fficer for the help): – Small Wad Stash: 25

– Medium Wad Stash: 100

– Large Wad Stash: 250

– Wad Safe: 500 — HYPEX 🎃 (@HYPEX) October 27, 2020

Players will, at least based on the leak, find the in-game cash in stacks ranging from 25 to 500 in safes and stashes. Those items will, presumably, be found throughout the entire battle royale map, but finer details such as how common they are haven’t yet arrived.

The big question, of course, is how this currency will be used — it’ll likely be required to purchase something during gameplay, indicating some type of weapon, consumable, or upgrade that deviates from what we’ve seen thus far. Unlike V-Bucks, the ‘Wad’ currency won’t require players to pay real money (at least based on the leak).

Epic hasn’t yet announced this new item nor confirmed the leak; it seems likely the cash will be arriving in the game, however, given its appearance in the latest game update. It’s impossible to say when Wad will be introduced, however, and what plans Epic has for it.