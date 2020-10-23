Fortnite Ghostbusters crossover is the Halloween treat no one expected

Fortnite fans have been treated to yet another Battle Royale crossover this season with the Marvel superheroes, villains, and their related abilities and henchmen. It seems this may not be the extent of Epic’s crossover plans, however, with players noticing one subtle but massive clue to a new arrival in-game that is joined by a related data miner leak.

Epic recently deployed its Fortnitemares 2020, a seasonal event to celebrate the Halloween season. In addition to the spooky skins, candy treats, and creepy decorations, this new season ushers in the arrival of second-chance ghosts and the opportunity to win a Nightmare Royale (by being the last person standing, but as the undead).

Redditor “lem09n11” recently shared a Fortnite screenshot on the FortniteBR subreddit revealing the presence of the Ectomobile (Ecto-1), the vehicle used by the Ghostbusters in the popular ’80s movie. Joining this, a known data miner recently dropped a new leak that reveals four upcoming Ghostbusters bundles.

Bundles added in v14.40: – Ghostbusters Gear

– Ghostbusters Crew

– Ghostbusters Patrol

– Skull Squad Pack

Rise from the crypt and creep on the unsuspecting with this bone chilling Skeleteam! Rattle your bones with the Skull Squad pack! — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) October 21, 2020

Though a leak alone isn’t evidence enough of an upcoming offering, the presence of the Ecto-1 vehicle barely visible under a tarp (in Cape Cod, for those who want to see it themselves) strongly indicates that the leak is accurate and that the Ghostbusters will soon arrive in the battle royale game.

A big question remains, however, and that’s how big of a presence the Ghostbusters will have during Fortnitemares — whether this is simply a drop that will hit the Item Shop and nothing more, or if we’ll see Cape Cod temporarily transformed into a Ghostbusters destination. Whatever Epic has planned will likely go live in the very near future.