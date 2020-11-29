Fortnite Galactus event teasers: Battle Bus, jetpacks, and gamma cells

December 1 will bring the end of Fortnite‘s season four and its big Marvel superhero crossover. The event will be marked by the Nexus War, which players expect to be a huge event that may (if certain leaks are accurate) usher in yet another island. Epic has started dropping teasers for the event, indirectly revealing quite a few details.

Fortnite has distinguished itself from the competition with live events that, historically speaking, involve players watching the action rather than actively participating in it. All signs point to something different this time around, with Epic heavily hinting over past weeks that players themselves will have a role in fighting against Galactus.

Think we’ve got enough Gamma Cells? Galactus arrives 12.1.20 4 PM ET pic.twitter.com/Z8EHYbk1Ps — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 24, 2020

Epic’s newly released event teasers underscore this point, noting that not only will players participate in the battle, but they’ll get access to special equipment to help them fight the villain. Based on the teasers, it seems players will get jetpacks and may be able to pilot Battle Bus vehicles.

Fighting Galactus Tip #87: Don’t forget your jet pack Prepare for the final battle. 12.1.20 4 PM ET pic.twitter.com/YBnQzqlFqZ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 26, 2020

The Battle Bus fleet will be equipped with gamma cells, indicating that they’ll be weaponized in some way for players to utilize. We don’t have any additional details about that aspect of the gameplay at this time, however. It seems very likely that players will also get to see the various Marvel superheroes activate for a big in-game battle of their own.

You do know how to drive the Battle Bus.. right? Join the Fight on 12.1.20 4 PM ET pic.twitter.com/8K380f03P1 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 28, 2020

Epic released an event countdown timer in the game’s lobby a few days ago; it is counting down to the big event, which will take place on December 1 at 4PM ET. Anyone will be able to participate, assuming they get in the queue early enough, but it remains unclear how long the event is expected to last. In the meantime, keep an eye on the Fortnite Twitter account for future teasers.