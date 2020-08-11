Fortnite FNCS Season 3 Finals: How to watch and everything else to know

As expected, the Fortnite Champion Series Finals will be held this weekend, determining which players walk away as the ultimate champions. This is the final evolution in the tournament, one that kicked off with the initial Qualifier rounds back on August 1 and 2. This time around, the Finals will start on Friday and last three days. Interested in watching? Here’s everything you need to know.

The Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) is a virtually-held tournament that is taking place in regions throughout the world, giving players a chance to compete for prizes and glory. The Qualifier rounds, as expected, narrowed down which people would move on to the finals, and those players are now preparing to compete in the Finals starting this upcoming Friday, August 14.

If you missed the Qualifiers, the best way to get caught up on the action is to head over to the official Fortnite Competitive Twitter account and scan through the August tweets. The company has highlight videos from the Qualifiers, plus this is where it will publish any last-minute news and changes.

The #FNCS Finals Broadcast kicks off at 1PM ET on Friday! Find out who's playing in which heat here – https://t.co/efrYSFbLg9 Watch here on Twitter –

Twitch (Drops Enabled!): https://t.co/dunlRT7iRv

YouTube: https://t.co/8Tp4qcfhCX — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) August 11, 2020

Anyone can stream the upcoming Finals on the official Fortnite Twitch account; Epic maintains a schedule for the esports event on this account, which can be located here. If you want to get caught up on the two Qualifiers weekends before the Finals, you can find those multi-hour videos on Twitch here.

As for the players, you can head over to Epic’s official Fortnite Competitive website to see who is playing in all four Heat rounds across both platform categories: PC and Mobile/Console. This same page also has the scoring chart for the Finals, making it easier to keep track — you can find all of that info and more here.