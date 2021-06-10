Fortnite FNCS All-Star Showdown detailed with $3 million prize pool

Epic has finally revealed the details for its planned FNCS All-Star Showdown event. The competition will kick off tomorrow, June 11, and continue through most of the month, pitting past FNCS competitors in a new series of challenges. The company is offering up a $3 million prize pool that’ll be split between the winners.

The FNCS All-Star Showdown will run from June 11 to 26, offering up tournaments and challenges leading to the FNCS All-Star Solo Championship later this month. Epic hasn’t yet published the full event rules, but says it will make them available next week. Top Fortnite creators will be participating in the Hype Days scheduled for June 11 – 13.

During that time, the creators will host their own tournaments and challenges, after which the Solo All-Star Play In Tournament will take place from June 18 – 20. That latter tournament will involve eligible Champion League players, according to Epic, with 10 slots in each region. A total of four rounds will take place.

After that, Epic plans skills challenges on June 23 – 24, including ones that’ll involve aiming, building, and editing. Five Creative maps will be used in these challenges, including Blueprint Battle, Bullseye Bonanza, and High Tier. Winners will move on to the Skills Challenge finals. That’ll lead into Play for Keeps on June 25, a 3v3 competition that will involve the four top FNCS trios from each region.

The Play for Keeps event will challenge players by having them compete without building. As mentioned, the final day of the event, June 26, will bring the FNCS All-Star Solo Championship, a six-game grand finale that’ll have mostly the same format as Solo Cash Cups. Fans will be able to watch the activities starting on June 23 through the Official FNCS broadcasts on YouTube, Twitch, and the Watch Fortnite website.

All of the details, including scoring, event times and dates, and more can be found on Epic’s blog here.