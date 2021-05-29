Fortnite Crew Pack for June revealed with Mecha Cuddle Master

Epic has revealed the upcoming content that will be available to Fortnite Crew subscribers in June. At the center of the next subscription bundle is the bright pink Mecha Cuddle Master skin, a version of the Cuddle Team Leader outfit that swaps out the cuddly bear mask for a robotic suit.

The Fortnite Crew subscription is priced at $11.99/month, offering players a skin every month, as well as 1,000 V-Bucks to spend in the Item Shop and some other perks. For June, players can expect to get the Mecha Cuddle Master skin and its related Nuzzle Jet Pickaxe, Cuddle Mech Wrap, and Psytronic Bow Back Bling. The pink version is the default, but will also include white/black and white/red styles.

If you sign up for the June bundle, you’ll automatically get the game’s Chapter 2 – Season 7 Battle Pass. If you purchase the Battle Pass before signing up, Epic says you’ll get your 950 V-Bucks returned to your account. The Spotify promotion is still on, as well, with Fortnite Crew subscribers getting three free months of Premium if they claim the code before June 30 at 8PM ET.

Epic notes that if you sign up for its subscription before May 31 at 8PM ET, you’ll be able to get the May Crew bundle, which includes the Deimos skin, plus loading screens and the related cosmetics. June’s subscription bundle will also come with four Cuddle-themed loading screens.

Next month will bring Fortnite‘s big Season 7 release, unleashing aliens on the battle royale island. We don’t yet know what to expect from the next season; it’s likely that the island will be changed in some ways and most likely the crafting system will either change or be removed. The new season drops on June 7, so you have less than two weeks to finish your Season 6 challenges.