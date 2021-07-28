Fortnite Crew Pack for August 2021 includes skin based on fan concept

Epic Games has revealed its Fortnite Crew Pack subscription bundle for August 2021 and it includes a skin based on a fan concept design. The bundle will, as expected, be made available to Fortnite Crew Pack subscribers starting on August 1, offering them the skin and related gear, V-Bucks, and more.

During Fortinte Chapter 2 – Season 2, Epic introduced a skin called Skye as one of its higher-tier Battle Pass rewards. The new Fortnite Crew Pack will offer a variant of the Skye skin that is based on a concept by game fan and artist NolloBandz. The concept is a unique, more modern take on the fantasy character, one that retains its iconic glowing sword.

And one part fearless adventurer. Inspired by @nollobandz and community creations from around the Island, Summer Skye joins the Fortnite Crew on August 1!

The new Skye skin is described as having a “casual persona,” one that includes a fun summer outfit, a modern tattoo, and just hints of the character’s fantasy origins, including a small pouch strapped to her belt. The character is joined by the Cursed Eagleshield Back Bling, Epic Sword of Might Pickaxe, plus the Pspspsps! Wrap featuring Meowscles, the Cattitude Wrap, and the Afternoon Quest Loading Screen.

💖 AVA! 💖 [Fortnite Skin Concept] & [ #T5GContest Entry ] A.v.a = Art's Very Alive! This one is a tribute to some of the concepts & artists that have made it into the game.

That’s quite a few rewards with next month’s bundle, which predictably revolves around the summer season. This includes a stormy version of the outfit called Stormy Skye Style, which will match the Cattitude Wrap. This character can also wear the original Skye skin’s hat.

As expected, the next Crew Pack will include 1,000 V-Bucks. The subscription is priced at $11.99/month; players can cancel it whenever they’d like, though canceling will obviously result in not getting the next month’s bundle.