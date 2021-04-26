Fortnite Crew for May expands perks with Save the World and Spotify

A survey Epic sent to Fortnite players weeks ago indicated that it planned to expand the number of perks offered by its Fortnite Crew pack subscription. A Spotify Premium promotion tied to the bundle arrived soon after and it remains for the May release. Subscribers are getting another perk alongside it, however, and it includes the game’s Save the World mode.

The Fortnite Crew bundle for May will include an exclusive Deimos outfit, including its alternative style and the complete set of accessories (back bling, etc). Joining the outfit will be the expected 1,000 V-Bucks, plus you’ll get the Chapter 2 – Season 6 battle pass if you haven’t already purchased it.

May Fortnite Crew is 🤯

🡒 Deimos Outfit + alt styles and full Set

🡒 Loading Screen

🡒 1,000 V-Bucks

🡒 CH2 S6 Battle Pass

🡒 Plus Save the World + Deimos as a Ninja-class Hero

🡒 First 3 months @Spotify Premium Free for new Spotify members More info: https://t.co/rYjF0L5TF4 pic.twitter.com/Gfdv9MXuHM — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 26, 2021

Joining those offerings will be a Deimos-themed loading screen, as well as Save the World with a Ninja-class Deimos hero. Save the World is the original Fortnite game mode that largely fell into obscurity with the launch of the game’s free — and now wildly popular — battle royale mode.

According to Epic, players who don’t already have access to Save the World, the PvE game mode, will get permanent, full access with next month’s Fortnite Crew bundle. Access will start when the new bundle goes live at 8 PM ET (5 PM PT) on April 30.

The Fortnite Crew bundle for May will be the most robust drop offered under the subscription plan thus far. The subscription’s price remains the same at $11.99/month. As you’d expect, the Spotify Premium perk is only offered to accounts that haven’t previously subscribed to the paid version of the service.