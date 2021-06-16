Fortnite Concept Royale contest will turn two fan concepts into reality

Epic has announced a new contest called Fortnite Concept Royale. The new opportunity will result in two ‘exceptional’ fan concepts being turned into actual in-game outfits, giving creators the chance of bringing their idea to a massive audience. In addition to having their concept turned into an outfit, the two winners will both also get cash rewards.

Many Fortnite players have shared their own skin concepts online, but this new contest gives them the rare opportunity to catch Epic’s attention. The Fortnite Concept Royale contest officially started yesterday, June 15, and will continue to run until the very last minute of July 11.

During that time, creators can post their original skin concepts on Instagram or Twitter. The posts will need to feature the #ConceptRoyaleContest hashtag in order for Epic to find them. It seems Epic wants concepts related to the winter season, noting that the two winning concepts will be revealed as official skins this December as part of whatever Winter 2021 event the company has planned.

“Send us your most festive, frosty, and fun designs to bundle up this holiday season,” Epic said in its announcement. Creators and fans who plan to participate should be sure to read the full contest rules [PDF] before developing their concept to make sure it qualifies for the challenge.

In addition to seeing their concept turned into an actual Fortnite skin, Epic says the two winners will also each receive $2,500 in cash. The contest is limited to people who are ages 13 and older and the company is only allowing one entry per creator.